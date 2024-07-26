Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 112.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $45.27.

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.95%.

KNTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

