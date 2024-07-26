Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $115,000 Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,711 shares of company stock worth $1,786,941 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INCY opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

