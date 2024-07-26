Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $150,000 Stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 100.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 16.5% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS YSEP opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61.

About FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

