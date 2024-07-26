Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

