Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $170,000 Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $282.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $292.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.15.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

