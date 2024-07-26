Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $172,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,576,000 after purchasing an additional 203,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,145,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,318 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 630,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

CF Industries stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

