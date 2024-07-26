Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $183,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $218.33 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $229.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.24 and a 200-day moving average of $206.88.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

