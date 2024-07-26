Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,035,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,961,000 after buying an additional 81,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,446 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,315,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,293,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,891,000 after purchasing an additional 131,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

MYGN stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,453,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,064,851.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Myriad Genetics news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,453,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,064,851.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,832 shares of company stock worth $3,574,217. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.