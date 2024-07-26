Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $70,000 Holdings in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 135.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 466,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATXS opened at $11.95 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $656.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATXS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

