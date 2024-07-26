Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $89,000 Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,049 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $88.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.93.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.