Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,382,000 after acquiring an additional 107,244 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares during the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $24,160,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In related news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

