Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $113.07 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $114.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average of $107.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

