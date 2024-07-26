Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 137,652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,646,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,509,000 after acquiring an additional 219,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,172,000 after purchasing an additional 54,735 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.52 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.