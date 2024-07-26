Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.70 million, a P/E ratio of 104.29 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RWT shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

In related news, CFO Brooke Carillo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares in the company, valued at $354,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

