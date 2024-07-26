Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 437 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Squarespace by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 6.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Squarespace by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQSP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.

Squarespace Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $43.91 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $44.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -878.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $108,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,647.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $108,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,647.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $2,469,663.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,706,335 shares in the company, valued at $99,782,571.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,102 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,630. Insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.