Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,562,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,316,000 after purchasing an additional 118,807 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 147,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 112,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AKR opened at $19.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 248.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.