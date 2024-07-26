Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,438,000 after acquiring an additional 66,967 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,746 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $74.60 and a 52-week high of $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

