Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LDOS opened at $152.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day moving average is $132.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

