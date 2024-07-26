Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,132 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

KEY stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

