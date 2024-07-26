Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,631 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $147,308,000 after acquiring an additional 222,290 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5,019.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,932,009,000 after purchasing an additional 124,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 409.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after purchasing an additional 199,334 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $96.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.91. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.65.

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

