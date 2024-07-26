Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,248 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

