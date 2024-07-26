Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,355 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,621,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 244,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,576,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,784 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,532,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 66,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,508,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.