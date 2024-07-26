Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,482 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $133.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.70. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

