Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 160 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,222,000 after acquiring an additional 222,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,409 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,339,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,243 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Up 2.1 %

CarMax stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $74.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

