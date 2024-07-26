Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 487 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

CAG stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.