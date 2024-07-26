Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 66 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 667 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in F5 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in F5 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in F5 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in F5 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $173.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.45 and a 1 year high of $199.49.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,990,890. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

