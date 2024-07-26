Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 10.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GJUL opened at $34.61 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

