Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.081 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.