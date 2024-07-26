Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Hologic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Hologic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hologic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hologic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

View Our Latest Report on Hologic

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.