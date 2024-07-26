AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a growth of 152.8% from the June 30th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
AmmPower Trading Up 16.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMPF opened at 0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.02. AmmPower has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.14.
About AmmPower
