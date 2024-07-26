AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a growth of 152.8% from the June 30th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

AmmPower Trading Up 16.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMPF opened at 0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.02. AmmPower has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.14.

About AmmPower

Featured Articles

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

