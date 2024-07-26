ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALNPY opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. ANA has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. ANA had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.66%. Research analysts anticipate that ANA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

