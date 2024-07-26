Analysts Offer Predictions for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ARR)

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 227.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

Separately, Ventum Financial raised their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

Shares of ARR stock opened at C$9.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a current ratio of 209.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.04 million, a P/E ratio of -159.17 and a beta of 0.95. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$6.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

