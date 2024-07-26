Analysts Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Target Price at $8.71

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

CCCC stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $443.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 3.07.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. On average, analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

