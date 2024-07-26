Analysts Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) PT at $90.92

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.92.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cloudflare

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $3,911,513.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,219,798.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $701,844.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,196,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,707,419.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $3,911,513.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $17,219,798.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 714,232 shares of company stock worth $55,423,126. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 41,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE NET opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -147.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average of $85.35. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.