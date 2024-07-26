Analysts Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) PT at $90.92

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.92.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Cloudflare
Insider Transactions at Cloudflare
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 41,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cloudflare Trading Up 2.7 %
NYSE NET opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -147.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average of $85.35. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.