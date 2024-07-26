Analysts Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Target Price at $20.14

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.14.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology
DXC Technology Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.73.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
