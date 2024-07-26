Analysts Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Target Price at $20.14

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,461,000 after buying an additional 3,272,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DXC Technology by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,314 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 4,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,031,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,860 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,819,000 after purchasing an additional 761,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.73.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

