Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAVE)

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit Airlines in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($4.75) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.64.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $315.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 2,369.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 733,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 704,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,520,000 after acquiring an additional 363,519 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $5,488,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 285,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonic GP LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Sonic GP LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.