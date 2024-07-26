Analysts Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT at $11.91

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.91.

HCAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 8,564 shares of company stock valued at $54,889 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 461.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a market cap of $459.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.32. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.81 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

