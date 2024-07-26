Analysts Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Target Price at $225.63

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.63.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,880,000 after acquiring an additional 202,358 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 5.2 %

HON opened at $202.45 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.53.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

