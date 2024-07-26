Analysts Set Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Target Price at $20.83

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRP. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

KRP opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.42 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 12.93%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.67%.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.