Analysts Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Price Target at $90.20

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th.

MSM opened at $85.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,790,000 after acquiring an additional 197,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,476,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,307,000 after buying an additional 113,068 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $56,088,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

