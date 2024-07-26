Analysts Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target at $80.57

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

