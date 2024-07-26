Analysts Set PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Target Price at $43.80

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Report on PNM Resources

PNM Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

PNM stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 170.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 106.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PNM Resources by 152.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4,061.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.