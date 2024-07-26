Analysts Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Price Target at $380.58

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.80.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $353.29 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.16. The company has a market cap of $350.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.