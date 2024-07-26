Analyzing Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Sompo has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sompo and Safestore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A Safestore 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sompo and Safestore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $34.18 billion 0.60 $2.87 billion $1.32 7.80 Safestore $276.64 million 7.52 $247.03 million N/A N/A

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Dividends

Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Safestore pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sompo pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sompo and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 7.82% 16.50% 2.64% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sompo beats Safestore on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium. In addition, the Group operates 7 stores in Germany under a Joint Venture agreement with Carlyle. Safestore operates more self storage sites inside the M25 and in central Paris than any competitor providing more proximity to customers in the wealthiest and more densely populated UK and French markets. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business "Une Pièce en Plus" ("UPP") in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli. Safestore has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2007. It entered the FTSE 250 index in October 2015. The Group provides storage to around 90,000 personal and business customers. As of 31 October 2023, Safestore had a maximum lettable area ("MLA") of 8.090 million sq ft (excluding the expansion pipeline stores) of which 6.231 million sq ft was occupied. Safestore employs around 750 people in the UK, Paris, Spain, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

