Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Andritz Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $12.42 on Friday. Andritz has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $13.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Andritz will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

