Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Up 193.8% in July

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, an increase of 193.8% from the June 30th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Angang Steel Stock Performance
Shares of ANGGF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Angang Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.
About Angang Steel
