Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Up 193.8% in July

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, an increase of 193.8% from the June 30th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Angang Steel Stock Performance

Shares of ANGGF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Angang Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

