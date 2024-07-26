Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.74

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.74 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.14). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.05), with a volume of 114,180 shares.

Anglo Asian Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £94.25 million, a PE ratio of 8,100.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.74.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

