ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $310.69 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.