ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in July

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,765,900 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 5,186,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,609.8 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

ANPDF stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

