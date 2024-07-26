ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in July

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,765,900 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 5,186,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,609.8 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
ANPDF stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.22.
About ANTA Sports Products
