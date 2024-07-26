ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Up 87.0% in July

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,100 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the June 30th total of 2,026,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,737.6 days.

Get ANZ Group alerts:

ANZ Group Price Performance

ANZGF opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. ANZ Group has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

ANZ Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.